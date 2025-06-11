Left Menu

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Key Suspects Brought to Shillong

Four suspects, including the victim's wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, have been brought to Shillong for further investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. They face medical examinations and court presentation. Meghalaya Police hold them under transit remand, amid confessions implicating Sonam's involvement.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Key Suspects Brought to Shillong
The four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case were brought to Shillong Sadar Police (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder investigation, four accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, the victim's wife and the prime suspect, were transported to Shillong, Meghalaya's capital, on Wednesday. The police intend to further scrutinize the case while keeping the accused at Shillong Sadar Police Station.

Authorities have scheduled medical examinations for the four suspects at the Civil Line hospital in Shillong before their court appearances. Earlier, Sonam Raghuvanshi was taken to Ganesh Das hospital by police for a medical checkup as she remains on a three-day transit remand.

Key players in the murder plot allegedly include suspects Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, in addition to Sonam Raghuvanshi. The deputy chief minister stated that confessions obtained from some suspects affirm Sonam's full involvement. The investigation continues as the accused face the judicial process in Shillong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

