Axiom-4 Mission Postponed: Indian Family Awaits New Launch Date

Following a postponement due to a technical issue, the Axiom-4 mission awaits a new launch date. Shubhanshu Shukla's family, including his father, expresses readiness for the mission. The mission to the ISS will feature international astronauts, including India's second national astronaut since 1984, highlighting significant global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:13 IST
Group captain Shubhanshu Shukla's father Shambhu Dayal Shukla (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, featuring astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary, has been postponed due to technical issues. SpaceX identified a liquid oxygen leak, prompting a delay to repair the problem, ensuring mission safety for the historic space endeavor.

Shambhu Dayal Shukla, the father of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, expressed the family's mental readiness despite the delay. "We were informed early morning on Wednesday about the postponement," he said, emphasizing the anticipation for a new launch date. Group Captain Shukla remains fit and ready for the mission.

Originally slated for June 11, 2025, the mission marks India's significant collaboration in space exploration with NASA. ISRO officials confirmed the need for additional tests following discussions with SpaceX and Axiom experts. This mission represents only the second government-backed human spaceflight in over 40 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

