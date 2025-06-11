Axiom-4 Mission Postponed: Indian Family Awaits New Launch Date

The Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, featuring astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary, has been postponed due to technical issues. SpaceX identified a liquid oxygen leak, prompting a delay to repair the problem, ensuring mission safety for the historic space endeavor.

Shambhu Dayal Shukla, the father of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, expressed the family's mental readiness despite the delay. "We were informed early morning on Wednesday about the postponement," he said, emphasizing the anticipation for a new launch date. Group Captain Shukla remains fit and ready for the mission.

Originally slated for June 11, 2025, the mission marks India's significant collaboration in space exploration with NASA. ISRO officials confirmed the need for additional tests following discussions with SpaceX and Axiom experts. This mission represents only the second government-backed human spaceflight in over 40 years.

