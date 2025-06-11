Eurozone Bond Yields Await U.S. CPI and Trade Discussions Outcomes

Euro zone government bond yields displayed varied movements on Wednesday as market participants anticipated the release of the U.S. consumer price index data and results from crucial trade negotiations between the United States and China. The financial world remains vigilant of these developments.

U.S. and Chinese representatives established a preliminary framework aiming to revive their trade discussions, yet they offered no concrete solution to the persistent trade disputes. Analysts predict the upcoming Consumer Price Index report could indicate the largest increase in four months, excluding erratic food and energy prices.

Germany's pivotal 10-year yield increased by 0.5 basis points (bps) to 2.54%. Financial markets have already factored in a 25 bps rate cut by the European Central Bank come December, with a significant possibility of such a move by September. Meanwhile, Italian 10-year yields rose slightly, and the yield gap with Germany has narrowed considerably.

