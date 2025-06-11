Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Hails Vande Bharat Train as a 'Blessing' for Jammu & Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference Chief, praised the new Vande Bharat train for boosting tourism and business, describing it as a 'big dream' fulfilled. He traveled to Srinagar after visiting the Maa Vaishno Devi shrine and emphasized the importance of the train in connecting Jammu & Kashmir with India.

Farooq Abdullah Hails Vande Bharat Train as a 'Blessing' for Jammu & Kashmir
National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday, traveling via the Vande Bharat train following his pilgrimage to the Maa Vaishno Devi shrine. He expressed delight over the 'wonderful journey,' asserting that the new train service is a significant boon for tourism and business in the region.

'I had a wonderful journey,' Abdullah said upon his return to Srinagar. 'Tourists are coming, and this train is a great blessing. It will increase our tourism and business. Now our people can travel to any part of the country,' he noted, calling the train a 'big dream' realized during his lifetime.

Abdullah's pilgrimage earlier included 'a good darshan' at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, where he prayed for prosperity, unity, and brotherhood. He expressed optimism for India's growth, allowing all to partake in the benefits. He praised the Vande Bharat trains on the USBRL route as the 'biggest gift' for Jammu and Kashmir, linking it with the entire nation. Abdullah's journey was marked by an emotional moment as the train crossed the world-renowned Chenab Bridge, a symbol of engineering achievement for Indian Railways.

