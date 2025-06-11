Uttar Pradesh Farmers Embrace Greenhouse Revolution for Year-Round Cultivation

The Uttar Pradesh government is leading an agricultural revolution, urging farmers to adopt modern greenhouse and polyhouse techniques aiming for year-round income enhancement through all-season farming methods.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, farmers across 44 districts are implementing these technologies to cultivate vegetables and grains even in the off-season. Currently, 24 districts boast operational facilities, while construction progresses in the remaining 20.

This governmental push is part of the broader Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme, supported by the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission. The scheme empowers farmers with up to 50% grants on construction costs, technical training, and expert guidance, transitioning them towards commercial farming and securing a sustainable income.