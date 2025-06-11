Stocks Hold Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Deal and Inflation Expectations

Wall Street stocks showed little movement on Wednesday as President Donald Trump confirmed a trade deal with China, reinforcing steady market conditions. New data showed a slight rise in consumer prices, maintaining confidence amid a potential increase in inflation due to tariffs.

The agreement includes various tariffs, such as a 55% tariff on Chinese goods entering the U.S., while China will implement a 10% tariff on U.S. imports. Moreover, Trump mentioned agreements on supplying magnets and rare earth minerals, as well as facilitating Chinese students studying in U.S. universities.

Financial markets remained largely unaffected, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average showing minimal changes and the Nasdaq Composite rising slightly. Meanwhile, oil prices reached new heights following the trade talks' outcome, signaling market optimism despite complex U.S. economic dynamics.

