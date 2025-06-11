Left Menu

Supreme Court Steps In: Judge Challenges Demoralizing Remarks in Performance Report

The Supreme Court of India has issued notices to the Jharkhand High Court and State government over a plea from a judge seeking removal of negative remarks in her annual performance report. This follows her child care leave request, which she believes led to unfair comments in her report.

Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in a case involving a Jharkhand judge who is challenging disparaging comments in her performance evaluation. The judge, who is a single parent, claims the remarks followed her appeal for child care leave.

Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan have directed the Jharkhand HC and the State government to respond within four weeks, with a hearing scheduled for early August. Initially, her request for 194 days of leave was denied but later partially approved.

The judge argues that the so-called 'suggestive' remarks are demoralizing despite her stellar career record. Her legal representative, Advocate Anup Kumar, is pushing for these comments to be expunged from her record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

