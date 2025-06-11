Left Menu

ICG Battles Blazing Waters: Salvage Efforts Intensify on Burning Vessel

The Indian Coast Guard, alongside international support, combats a persistent blaze on the Singaporean vessel MV Wan Hai 503, carrying hazardous cargo off Kerala's coast. Efforts are focused on controlling the fire and establishing a towline to avert an ecological disaster within India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Visual of the vessel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) executed a daring operation on Thursday, deploying five salvage team members and an aircrew diver onto the burning Singaporean container ship, MV Wan Hai 503. This decisive move was aimed at facilitating towing operations, as disclosed by the Ministry of Defence. The ship, which ignited off Kerala's coast on June 9, is slowly drifting south-east, perilously within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), about 42 nautical miles from Beypore, Kerala.

Carrying 1.2 lakh metric tons of fuel and numerous containers packed with hazardous materials, the vessel presents a grave threat to the marine ecosystem and vital shipping corridors in the region. 'Intensive firefighting efforts by ICG have significantly reduced visible flames, with only smoke now seen across the cargo holds and bays. However, the fire remains active in the inner decks and near fuel tanks,' the release noted.

A comprehensive operation involves five ICG ships, two Dornier aircraft, and a helicopter, with support from two ships under the Directorate General of Shipping. In close collaboration with a salvage team hired by the ship's owners, the ICG is navigating this precarious situation. Additionally, the Indian Air Force has been solicited for more aerial assistance. Given the ongoing blaze, efforts to secure a towline and steer the vessel away from the coastline remain critical to preventing a severe ecological mishap. Authorities are keeping a vigilant eye on the evolving situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

