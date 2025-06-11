Haryana CM Unveils Hospital on Swami Nitanand's Nirvana Day, Bolstering Healthcare and Environmental Initiatives

In a significant move to enhance healthcare infrastructure, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini laid the foundation stone for a 225-bed modern hospital at Jatela Dham in village Majra, Jhajjar district, marking Swami Nitanand Ji's 225th Nirvana Day. The event also saw the inauguration of the Swami Nitanand Ashram Gaushala and the planting of saplings.

Notably, CM Saini announced a contribution of Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary fund towards the hospital project, with additional contributions from Cabinet Ministers Arvind Sharma and Krishan Kumar Bedi at Rs 11 lakh each. Speaking on the occasion of Purnima, CM Saini highlighted Jatela Dham as a spiritual hub fostering faith, service, and environmental commitment under saints' guidance.

Emphasizing the mission's role in eradicating social evils, CM Saini urged citizens to embrace Swami Nitanand Ji's teachings. He assured that the hospital would serve as a humanitarian service temple, enhancing healthcare across Jhajjar and neighboring districts. The state's healthcare initiatives are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, aiming to provide modern hospitals and medical colleges, alongside schemes like Chirayu Yojana and Ayushman Bharat.

CM Saini reaffirmed the state's dedication to environmental conservation through Jatela Dham's successful planting of 82,125 saplings. The Ek Ped Maa ke Naam campaign saw 1.87 crore saplings in the first phase, with another 1.82 crore planned for the second phase. The CM praised Jhajjar's legacy of patriotism and service, with the event's attendees, including dignitaries like BJP National Secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar and social and political leaders.