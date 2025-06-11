Left Menu

Major Investment Firms Acquire Stake in Aditya Birla Capital

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, several major investment firms, including Mirae Asset MF, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs, acquired a 1.8% stake in Aditya Birla Capital for Rs 1,136 crore through open market transactions. This strategic move underscores the firm's appeal in the financial services sector.

Other prominent investors like Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Edelweiss MF, and HSBC MF joined the acquisition, buying shares of the Mumbai-based company at an average price of Rs 242.65 each. The purchase collectively amounted to over 4.68 crore equity shares or 1.8% of the company.

Meanwhile, Advent International's special purpose vehicle, Jomei Investments, offloaded a substantial portion of its shares, reducing its stake in Aditya Birla Capital from 3.84% to 2.04%. The deals resulted in a slight increase in the company's share price on both the BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

