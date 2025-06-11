HDFC Bank vs. LKMM Trust: A Battle Over Loan Allegations

In a significant development, the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust accused HDFC Bank MD and CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, of inconsistencies regarding a loan. Variations in loan amounts, from Rs 4.8 crore initially to Rs 450 crore, and now Rs 65.22 crore were cited by the trust.

HDFC Bank vehemently denies all allegations, asserting their falseness and defamation. They emphasized that neither the bank nor its CEO has engaged in any illegal activities. The trust questions how there could be three different claims about a single loan without a concrete agreement presented in court.

The discourse intensifies as LKMM Trust alleges a Rs 2.05 crore bribe involving Jagdishan. The bank threatens legal action against those spreading such "baseless" allegations, urging media and public to rely on critical judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)