Trump Blocks California's Electric Vehicle Mandates: A Landmark Decision

In a significant political move, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign three congressional resolutions on Thursday that aim to dismantle California's pioneering electric vehicle sales mandates and diesel engine rules. Officials from the White House have confirmed this development, aligning with previous reports from Reuters, which cited industry insiders and congressional staff.

The resolutions, exercising the Congressional Review Act, are intended to block California's groundbreaking legislation that seeks to phase out gasoline-only vehicles by 2035—a plan already embraced by 11 states, collectively accounting for a third of the U.S. auto market. Notably, the planned signing marks a strategic victory for major auto manufacturers like General Motors and Toyota, who have vocally opposed the enforceability of California's stringent standards.

This decision has prompted California Governor Gavin Newsom to announce legal counteractions, challenging the resolutions' legality. Newsom argues that the repeals could burden California taxpayers with an estimated $45 billion in health costs due to increased pollution. Environmental groups, alongside California, contend that robust regulations are critical to reducing vehicle emissions and safeguarding public health.