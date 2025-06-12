Telangana Cabinet Expansion: New Ministers Take Charge

In a significant political development, the Telangana government has officially allocated portfolios to new ministers Vivek Venkatswamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari. The trio took their oaths on June 8 at Raj Bhawan, witnessed by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The formal announcement, set to be published in a special edition of the Telangana Gazette, aligns with Clause (3) of Article 166 of the Indian Constitution along with Sub-rule (1) of Rule 5 of the Telangana Government Business Rules. Minister Vivek Venkatswamy, a senior Congress leader and former MP, will oversee Labour, Employment, Training, Factories, Mines, and Geology portfolios.

Adluri Laxman Kumar, an Indian National Congress MLA from the SC-reserved Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, will be in charge of the Scheduled Castes Development Department, Tribal Welfare, Minorities Welfare, and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons. Minister Vakiti Srihari, the Congress MLA from Makthal, will manage Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Fisheries, and Sports and Youth Services portfolios.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the newly appointed ministers, expressing his support via a post on the social media platform X. He commended Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Lakshman, and Vakiti Srihari for their new roles and also extended his congratulations to Shri Ramachandru Nayak on his upcoming assumption of the Deputy Speaker role in the Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)