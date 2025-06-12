Left Menu

India Slips to 131 in Global Gender Gap Rankings

India dropped to 131 out of 148 countries in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025, recording just 64.1% parity. While scores improved in economic participation and education, setbacks occurred in political empowerment. Bangladesh emerged as South Asia's best performer, jumping to rank 24 globally.

India has slipped two spots to rank 131 out of 148 in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025, marking a notable decline from the previous year. With a parity score of 64.1%, India lags behind many of its South Asian neighbors in gender parity.

The report measures gender parity across economic participation, educational attainment, health, and political empowerment. Despite improvements in economic participation and education, India's political empowerment indicators have fallen, with a decrease in female representation in Parliament and ministerial positions.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has risen to become the top performer in South Asia, ranking 24 globally. The global gender gap is closing at the fastest rate since the COVID-19 pandemic, yet full parity remains over a century away at current progress rates. Encouraging advancements are still tempered by significant structural barriers worldwide.

