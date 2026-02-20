New Initiatives Launched to Combat South Asia's Extreme Heat Threat

In a significant step to tackle the threat of extreme heat in South Asia, two new initiatives were unveiled during Mumbai Climate Week on Friday. The projects aim to mitigate the swiftly escalating risks posed to health and economic stability by the region's soaring temperatures. Officials have emphasized the urgency of these efforts.

The South Asia Climate-Health Desk, a product of the WHO–WMO Climate and Health Joint Programme, is set to improve the transition of climate and weather data into actionable steps for health protection. Collaborations with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, India Meteorological Department, and other partners will focus on improved early warning systems and decision-making tools for extreme weather events.

Additionally, the South Asia Scientific Research Consortium, backed by the Rockefeller Foundation, will investigate the impact of heat on different populations across the region. With the support of leaders in science, government, and community action, the initiatives aim to develop comprehensive strategies to save lives and bolster economies under the pervasive threat of extreme heat.

