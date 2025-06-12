Two Separate Highway Accidents in Telangana Leave Fatal and Critical Injuries

Early Thursday, a private bus collided with a parked lorry on the National Highway near Bondalakunta, Telangana. The incident, reported by the Makthal police, resulted in nine injuries, five of which were fractures. Victims received medical care at a nearby hospital.

Makthal police Sub Inspector confirmed the accident occurred around 5 am, involving injuries from fractures and back pain. Although nine passengers were affected, legal proceedings are pending as the case remains unregistered.

In a separate event, a deadly collision near Mall village at 1 am Wednesday involved a car and bus, leaving three dead and three injured. The Yacharam Police documented the fatalities and injuries, with post-mortems conducted on the deceased.