Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Promoting Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir focus on strengthening relationships with Leh and Ladakh by promoting tourism. Adviser Nasir Aslam Wani emphasizes the government's commitment to developing Kargil as a tourist destination. The Travel Agents Association of India launched the "Rally for Valley" campaign to boost tourism following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:21 IST
Strengthening Ties: Promoting Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naiser Aslam Wani, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, announced plans to solidify J-K's ties with Leh and Ladakh through bolstered tourism efforts. Speaking on Thursday, Wani highlighted the impact of a 30-member Kashmir Travel Agents Association delegation's visit to Kargil, emphasizing Kargil's pivotal role in the region's tourism strategy.

Wani underscored the government's focus on tourism development, asserting no ulterior motives. "Our commitment to promoting tourism extends to Kargil, reflecting our primary interest in regional development," Wani told ANI, affirming a vision of strengthened relationships with Leh and Ladakh.

In Srinagar, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Travel Agents Association of India delegates. The Chief Minister commended their efforts, assuring enhanced tourism infrastructure and business support. Simultaneously, TAAI's 'Rally for Valley' campaign, spearheaded by President Sunil Kumar, promotes J-K as a safe destination post-Pahalgam attack. Seventy-five industry leaders assess impacts across Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025