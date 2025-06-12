Strengthening Ties: Promoting Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir

Naiser Aslam Wani, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, announced plans to solidify J-K's ties with Leh and Ladakh through bolstered tourism efforts. Speaking on Thursday, Wani highlighted the impact of a 30-member Kashmir Travel Agents Association delegation's visit to Kargil, emphasizing Kargil's pivotal role in the region's tourism strategy.

Wani underscored the government's focus on tourism development, asserting no ulterior motives. "Our commitment to promoting tourism extends to Kargil, reflecting our primary interest in regional development," Wani told ANI, affirming a vision of strengthened relationships with Leh and Ladakh.

In Srinagar, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Travel Agents Association of India delegates. The Chief Minister commended their efforts, assuring enhanced tourism infrastructure and business support. Simultaneously, TAAI's 'Rally for Valley' campaign, spearheaded by President Sunil Kumar, promotes J-K as a safe destination post-Pahalgam attack. Seventy-five industry leaders assess impacts across Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg.

