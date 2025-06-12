Left Menu

Pramerica Life: A Decade of Excellence in Workplace Culture

Pramerica Life Insurance has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year, earning a spot in the Top 50 Best Workplaces within India's BFSI sector. With a GPTW Trust Index Score of 90, the company's people-first policies focus on improving workplace culture, employee engagement, and overall well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gurugram, June 12, 2025 – Pramerica Life Insurance, celebrated as one of India's fastest-growing life insurers, has achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for the third year in a row. This milestone reflects its dedication to cultivating an environment rooted in trust and excellence.

In 2025, the company's GPTW Trust Index Score soared to 90, showcasing a steadily improving trajectory from 88 in 2024 and 83 in 2023. Such progress highlights Pramerica Life's unwavering commitment to employee satisfaction and trust. As a result, it has secured a position among the Top 50 Best Workplaces within the BFSI sector.

Pankaj Gupta, MD & CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance, emphasizes that the company's success is powered by its people. He stresses that a thriving workplace culture boosts long-term business performance, enabling employee engagement and stronger outcomes for clients. Sharad K Sharma, CHRO of Pramerica, asserts that building such a culture is an ongoing journey, showcasing the company's role as an industry leader in workplace standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

