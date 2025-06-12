Preserving Culture Against All Odds: LTWA Celebrates 55 Years

On June 11, 2025, the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA) celebrated its 55th anniversary, marking the foundation laid by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in 1970. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) recognizes it as a crucial institution for Tibetan literature in exile.

The anniversary ceremony featured Chief Guest Sikyong Penpa Tsering and Special Chief Guest Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, who commenced the event by lighting the traditional butter lamp. LTWA Director Geshe Lhakdor delivered an opening address, reviewing the institution's 55-year journey and mission.

The LTWA aims to serve as a vital reservoir of Tibetan cultural knowledge, promoting academic research amidst global political and spiritual challenges. Former employees shared their experiences, emphasizing LTWA's efforts in safeguarding Tibetan heritage. Sikyong detailed the library's preservation successes of Tibetan manuscripts and cultural artifacts.

Following the annexation of Tibet by Communist China in 1959, Tibetan culture faced existential threats. His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama founded LTWA to protect Tibetan culture worldwide. The CTA noted the Dalai Lama's message of universal human values has garnered global support for the Tibetan cause.

The event concluded with heartfelt gratitude from Ngawang Yeshi, LTWA's General Secretary, to all contributors aiding in the preservation of Tibetan knowledge and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)