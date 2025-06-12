CM Dhami Mandates Overhaul for Kainchi Dham Fair and Heli Safety Standards

During a high-level meeting at his official residence, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to enhance the operation of the Kainchi Dham fair and establish a permanent robust management system. This directive considers the fair's extensive scope and facilities for devotees, according to an official release.

Dhami emphasized that a systematic plan has been prepared for traffic and crowd management. The government aims to develop religious areas in the state and is committed to providing comprehensive facilities for devotees visiting Devbhoomi. Earlier, on June 11, Dhami firmly informed helicopter operators that safety standards for helicopter services must remain uncompromised.

The Chief Minister stressed that safety should be prioritized over maximizing passenger numbers. He announced an audit and continuous review of past helicopter accidents to prevent recurrence. Dhami emphasized the state's responsibility to ensure passenger safety.

CM Dhami gave strict orders for regular fitness checks of helicopters and the establishment of an effective SOP for ticket booking, including maintenance of engine safety standards, especially in high Himalayan regions. The review of heli services included all relevant stakeholders like UCADA, AAIB, and DGCA.

Addressing weather-related obstacles in heli services, Dhami ordered the installation of weather cameras in Kedar Valley and other Chardham Valleys. Additionally, UCADA has been tasked to formulate a policy for operating only double-engine helicopters in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)