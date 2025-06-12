Left Menu

Tragic Air India Flight AI-171 Crash in Ahmedabad Stuns Nation

An Air India Boeing 727 flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, carrying 242 aboard. Immediate action by authorities led to the deployment of rescue teams. Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu vows coordinated efforts as investigations unfold. Thick plumes of smoke mark the accident site as operations continue.

Firefighting on at the accident spot (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, an Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 727, crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The aircraft, bound for London, carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

According to the Gujarat State Police Control Room, the crash occurred at 1:39 PM IST. After giving a MAYDAY call, the aircraft lost communication with the ATC and plummeted outside the airport perimeter, with heavy smoke billowing from the site. Immediate relief efforts were initiated as authorities dispatched three Natural Disaster Response Force teams from Gandhinagar and Vadodara.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed grief and announced an ongoing investigation to determine the crash's cause. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured central support in rescue missions, as Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel coordinated region-wide emergency responses. Fire tenders and medical aid were promptly directed to the site.

