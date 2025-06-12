Left Menu

Political Landscape Heats Up in Kerala Amid DYFI Protests and Nilambur By-Election Tensions

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against the Union Government's alleged downsizing. Simultaneously, political tensions rise in Kerala with BJP alleging Congress and CPI-M of courting extremist support ahead of the Nilambur by-election. The polls are set for June 19.

On Thursday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Thiruvananthapuram held a protest march to the Accountant General's office. The DYFI criticized the Union Government for allegedly reducing jobs and shutting regional offices within the AG department. Police dispersed the protestors with water cannons.

Meanwhile, political tensions have escalated in Kerala due to the upcoming Nilambur assembly by-election. BJP leader V Muraleedharan accused Congress and CPI-M of appealing to extremist and communal groups instead of addressing core issues. The election follows the resignation of an MLA who implicated the Kerala CM in protecting illicit elements.

Muraleedharan criticized Congress and CPI-M for seeking support from Jamaat-e-Islami and fabricating narratives about the Indian Government's stance on Israel. He alleged they are courting Hamas backers for votes. The by-election for the Nilambur seat is scheduled for June 19, with results to be announced on June 23, the NDA fielding Michael George as their candidate.

