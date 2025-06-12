Left Menu

Tragic Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad: Flight AI171 Emergency Unfolds

Air India flight AI171 bound for London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. With 242 people on board, the accident prompted airport closure and an investigation. Rescue operations are underway as authorities provide assistance to affected passengers and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:56 IST
Tragic Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad: Flight AI171 Emergency Unfolds
Visuals from the site of the plane crash near Ahmedabad airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Air India flight AI171 experienced a catastrophic crash soon after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, bound for London's Gatwick Airport.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8, had 242 passengers and crew members onboard, including nationalities from India, the UK, Canada, and Portugal. The accident has led to the temporary suspension of airport operations as rescue teams and investigators mobilize at the site.

A dedicated hotline has been set up for affected families, while Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu oversees emergency responses. The DGCA has dispatched a team for a thorough investigation to uncover the accident's cause.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025