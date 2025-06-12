Tragic Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad: Flight AI171 Emergency Unfolds

In a shocking incident, Air India flight AI171 experienced a catastrophic crash soon after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, bound for London's Gatwick Airport.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8, had 242 passengers and crew members onboard, including nationalities from India, the UK, Canada, and Portugal. The accident has led to the temporary suspension of airport operations as rescue teams and investigators mobilize at the site.

A dedicated hotline has been set up for affected families, while Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu oversees emergency responses. The DGCA has dispatched a team for a thorough investigation to uncover the accident's cause.