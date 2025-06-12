Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes in Ahmedabad
Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to a tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in significant loss of life. Immediate actions and investigations are underway at the scene where a flight bound for London tragically fell, killing multiple passengers.
A devastating Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has resulted in a significant loss of life. Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar expressed profound grief over the incident, acknowledging the tragic nature of the crash.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been closely monitoring the situation, having consulted both Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Prime Minister instructed the Civil Aviation Minister to expedite his arrival at the crash site to oversee rescue operations and ensure immediate assistance is provided.
The ill-fated flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, carrying 242 passengers, met with tragedy shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. Initial reports from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation indicate immediate investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident. The plane, commanded by Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar, disappeared from communications soon after issuing a mayday call.
Ill-fated Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (the UK) had 169 Indians, 53 British, and 1 Canadian national onboard, says Air India.
