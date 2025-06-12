Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport

An Air India flight carrying 242 passengers from Ahmedabad to London crashed into a doctors' hostel shortly after takeoff. Relatives and emergency teams rushed to the scene, where rescue efforts continue. Authorities cleared 70% of the crash site, urging public cooperation for ambulance access.

12-06-2025 16:51 IST
Scenes outiside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a catastrophic event, an Air India flight en route to London from Ahmedabad crashed mere moments after takeoff, plunging into a doctors' hostel near Ahmedabad Airport. The ill-fated flight was carrying 242 passengers when tragedy struck on Thursday, according to a senior police officer.

Desperate and distraught relatives quickly gathered outside Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital, where many of the injured from the crash were taken. Bhawna Patel, whose sister was aboard the plane, expressed her anguish saying, "My sister was supposed to fly at 1.10 pm, but the plane crashed." Another relative shared a similar heartbreak, recounting how their kin narrowly escaped in the doctors' hostel where the plane went down.

With the crash site partially cleared by emergency personnel, authorities are urging cooperation to facilitate ambulance movement. The Gujarat government has dispatched three National Disaster Response Force teams to assist in rescue operations. In the aftermath, flight operations at Ahmedabad airport have been suspended. An emergency contact number, 07925620359, has been provided by the Ahmedabad Police for assistance and information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

