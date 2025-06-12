Political Leaders React to Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

In a tragic aviation incident, Air India flight AI171 bound for London Gatwick met with a devastating crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Carrying 242 individuals, the ill-fated aircraft fell just outside the airport perimeter clouds billowing thick black smoke into the sky.

Leading Congress figures, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, expressed their sincere condolences. Sonia Gandhi stated, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad," while urging prayers for the victims. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the need for urgent rescue operations and called on Congress mobilization on the ground.

Further response came from Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot, and Jairam Ramesh, all emphasising the need for swift action and support. Investigations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation are underway, though details of the crash remain forthcoming. Air India assured full cooperation with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)