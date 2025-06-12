Left Menu

Political Leaders React to Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

Prominent Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, have expressed deep sorrow over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Calls for rescue and relief efforts are widespread as the nation mourns the tragic incident, which involved 242 passengers and disrupted operations at the local airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:58 IST
Visuals from the site of the plane crash near Ahmedabad airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic aviation incident, Air India flight AI171 bound for London Gatwick met with a devastating crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Carrying 242 individuals, the ill-fated aircraft fell just outside the airport perimeter clouds billowing thick black smoke into the sky.

Leading Congress figures, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, expressed their sincere condolences. Sonia Gandhi stated, "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad," while urging prayers for the victims. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the need for urgent rescue operations and called on Congress mobilization on the ground.

Further response came from Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot, and Jairam Ramesh, all emphasising the need for swift action and support. Investigations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation are underway, though details of the crash remain forthcoming. Air India assured full cooperation with authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

