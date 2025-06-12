Air India Crash in Ahmedabad: Calls for Thorough Investigation

In the aftermath of the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded a comprehensive investigation to uncover the reasons behind the tragedy. Kharge emphasized the importance of revealing whether pilot error or other issues contributed to the fatal incident.

"I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased," Kharge stated. He urged the government to provide swift assistance to those affected and pledged support from Congress leaders to aid the community. The crash, involving a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, occurred shortly after take-off on a flight from Ahmedabad to London, carrying 242 passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over the accident, calling it "heartbreaking beyond words." He assured continuous communication with ministers and officials working tirelessly to provide relief. The crash, involving experienced pilots, resulted from undetermined issues post-departure, leaving the aviation community in mourning and calling for urgent action.

(With inputs from agencies.)