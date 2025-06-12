Tripura's Leap Forward: CM Saha Unveils Six Pivotal Development Projects

In a pivotal move to bolster public infrastructure and service delivery, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha virtually inaugurated six significant development projects from Baijalbari Higher Secondary School Ground in Khowai district. Today's inaugurations mark a leap forward in the state's commitment to inclusive development, spanning health, education, and administration.

The inaugurated projects include the Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) and MOIC Room at Mungiakami Primary Health Centre (PHC), a facility funded by the 15th Finance Commission Health Grant, which cost Rs 2.64 crore and was completed in August 2024. Similarly, the Tulashikhar PHC now hosts a new BPHU, completed in October 2024 at the cost of Rs 2.54 crore.

In other developments, the Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital and Teliamura Block building have undergone significant enhancements under various programs. Moreover, the education sector saw progress with a new classroom block at Metharai Reang Bari Higher Secondary School. Completing these initiatives, the Dhalabil District Panchayat Resource Centre now stands as a vital asset for Panchayati Raj institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)