Tripura's Leap Forward: CM Saha Unveils Six Pivotal Development Projects

Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated six key development projects in Tripura, aimed at enhancing health, education, and administrative infrastructure. The initiatives, executed in rural regions under various schemes, underscore the government's dedication to sustainable development and grassroots empowerment, crucial for the state's transformation and public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:19 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Khowai district on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal move to bolster public infrastructure and service delivery, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha virtually inaugurated six significant development projects from Baijalbari Higher Secondary School Ground in Khowai district. Today's inaugurations mark a leap forward in the state's commitment to inclusive development, spanning health, education, and administration.

The inaugurated projects include the Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) and MOIC Room at Mungiakami Primary Health Centre (PHC), a facility funded by the 15th Finance Commission Health Grant, which cost Rs 2.64 crore and was completed in August 2024. Similarly, the Tulashikhar PHC now hosts a new BPHU, completed in October 2024 at the cost of Rs 2.54 crore.

In other developments, the Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital and Teliamura Block building have undergone significant enhancements under various programs. Moreover, the education sector saw progress with a new classroom block at Metharai Reang Bari Higher Secondary School. Completing these initiatives, the Dhalabil District Panchayat Resource Centre now stands as a vital asset for Panchayati Raj institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

