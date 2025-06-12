Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Indian Army Mobilizes After Passenger Plane Crash

A passenger aircraft crash near Ahmedabad Airport has activated a large-scale emergency response, officials confirmed on Thursday. The Indian Army has deployed around 130 personnel to assist in the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission after the catastrophic event involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Air India flight.

The Army's response includes engineers with earth movers for debris clearance, medical teams of doctors and paramedics, Quick Action Teams (QATs) for rapid interventions, fire-fighting assets, and provost staff for site management. The Military hospital has also been put on high alert to handle any medical exigencies.

The crash, which took place shortly after the aircraft took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, resulted in the mobilization of diverse emergency services. The Western Railway dispatched its Disaster Management Team, and the Gujarat government engaged the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to enhance rescue efforts, while initial reports suggest the plane hit a doctor's hostel outside the airport perimeter.

(With inputs from agencies.)