Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Indian Army Mobilizes After Passenger Plane Crash

A passenger plane crash near Ahmedabad has prompted a swift response from the Indian Army and other emergency units. Approximately 130 army personnel are aiding in rescue operations alongside civil agencies. The crash involved an Air India flight shortly after take-off, and efforts are focused on relief and recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:38 IST
Firefighting operations at the site of the plane crash in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A passenger aircraft crash near Ahmedabad Airport has activated a large-scale emergency response, officials confirmed on Thursday. The Indian Army has deployed around 130 personnel to assist in the ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission after the catastrophic event involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Air India flight.

The Army's response includes engineers with earth movers for debris clearance, medical teams of doctors and paramedics, Quick Action Teams (QATs) for rapid interventions, fire-fighting assets, and provost staff for site management. The Military hospital has also been put on high alert to handle any medical exigencies.

The crash, which took place shortly after the aircraft took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, resulted in the mobilization of diverse emergency services. The Western Railway dispatched its Disaster Management Team, and the Gujarat government engaged the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to enhance rescue efforts, while initial reports suggest the plane hit a doctor's hostel outside the airport perimeter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

