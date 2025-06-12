Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Kashmiri Separatist Leader Amidst Serious Allegations

The Delhi High Court denied bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, citing substantial evidence against him. With 24 FIRs of similar nature and his position as JKDPF chairman, the Court emphasized the potential risk of tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses due to the sensitive allegations.

Updated: 12-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has firmly rejected the bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah. The court found overwhelming evidence supporting serious allegations against him, emphasizing that the accusations appear prima facie true. Shah faces 24 FIRs for cases of similar nature, and his role as chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDPF) complicates the situation further.

Shah has been held in judicial custody since his 2019 arrest related to a terror funding case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017. Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur of the division bench dismissed his bail plea, alongside other applications, noting the reasonable grounds to believe the veracity of the accusations.

The High Court raised concerns about Shah's potential influence on witnesses and involvement in unlawful activities, considering his leadership of an alleged unlawful organization. The court underscored the evidence against him in this sensitive matter, concluding that it is not the right time to grant bail or house arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

