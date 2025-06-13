Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Leaves 241 Dead

A devastating Boeing 787-8 crash near Ahmedabad claims 241 lives, with only one survivor. The accident occurred shortly after take-off, hitting a residential area. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) ramps up rescue operations as Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah visit the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:13 IST
NDRF personnel at the AI-171 crash site in Ahmedabad search of survivors on June 13, 2025(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident, Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, leaving 241 passengers dead. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified its efforts at the crash site in a residential area where the aircraft hit a medical college hostel.

The aircraft, on its way to London's Gatwick Airport, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Shockingly, only one person survived the catastrophic event—a British national of Indian origin. NDRF, led by Inspector Vinay Kumar, has recovered 81 bodies and continues ongoing operations to locate any remaining victims.

According to initial reports, the aircraft, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, made a Mayday call before ceasing communications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly visited the scene, while Home Minister Amit Shah informed officials, highlighting the severe impact of the crash, exacerbated by the plane's immense fuel load. DNA testing is underway to confirm fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

