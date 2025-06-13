IAEA Reports No Radiation Increase at Natanz Post-Israeli Strike
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed no radiation increase at the Natanz nuclear site following an Israeli attack, based on information from Iranian authorities. The IAEA also noted that the Bushehr nuclear power plant was not affected.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Friday that radiation levels remained stable at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility following an attack attributed to Israel. This assurance was based on data provided by Iranian officials.
Further, the IAEA clarified that the Bushehr nuclear power plant was not involved in the incident, alleviating concerns of a broader nuclear threat.
The statement came as part of the agency's commitment to transparency and nuclear safety amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.
