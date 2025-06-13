Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Claims 241 Lives

In the aftermath of the catastrophic Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday observed a somber two-minute silence in memory of the 241 victims. Earlier, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami conveyed his anguish, saying, "I express my condolences to those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. May God provide strength to the families of the deceased." Among the fallen was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whom Dhami described as "a very humble politician" contributing significantly to Gujarat and the nation.

Air India confirmed the tragedy post-midnight, stating the 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, bound for London Gatwick. The crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, leaving a sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin. Experienced pilots, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, helmed the ill-fated flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)