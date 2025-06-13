Middle East Tensions Weigh on Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks
Stock markets in Mainland China and Hong Kong fell on Friday, reflecting regional losses as heightened Middle East tensions drove investors towards safe-haven assets. Despite a temporary US-China trade truce, the Shanghai Composite, CSI300, and other indices declined, with defense and mining stocks gaining amid geopolitical uncertainties.
Israel's strikes targeted Iranian nuclear sites and military facilities, marking the beginning of a sustained operation aimed at thwarting Tehran's nuclear ambitions. By the trading day's end, the Shanghai Composite index had fallen by 0.75% to 3,377.00, while the CSI300 index saw a decline of 0.72% to 3,864.18 points.
The selloff was also felt in Shenzhen and Hong Kong markets, with the Shenzhen index dropping 1.32% and the Hang Seng index decreasing by 0.59%. Despite the downturn in stock indices, shares of gold miners and defense companies showed gains, while oil and gas shares outperformed. The yuan faced downward pressure, weakening 0.14% against the US dollar amid stronger demand for safe assets.
