Tragic Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: Key Developments

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad has recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the remains of an Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad, tragically killing all but one of the passengers and crew aboard.

A DVR is pivotal in capturing onboard video footage, assisting in crash investigations along with Flight Data Recorders and Cockpit Voice Recorders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a review meeting with officials following the crash. DNA testing is ongoing to identify the deceased, while Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the devastation caused by the fuel blaze.