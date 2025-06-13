Tragic Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: Key Developments
A Digital Video Recorder recovered from the wreckage of an Air India crash in Ahmedabad may hold crucial insights. All but one of the 241 on board perished. DNA testing is underway for victim identification, while PM Modi surveys the scene, emphasizing support for those affected by the tragedy.
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad has recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the remains of an Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad, tragically killing all but one of the passengers and crew aboard.
A DVR is pivotal in capturing onboard video footage, assisting in crash investigations along with Flight Data Recorders and Cockpit Voice Recorders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a review meeting with officials following the crash. DNA testing is ongoing to identify the deceased, while Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the devastation caused by the fuel blaze.
