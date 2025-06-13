Left Menu

Twists Unveiled in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Mystery

In a shocking development, local guide Albert Pde claims to have seen Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi with three men prior to Raja's murder. Police identify Raj Kushwaha as the mastermind, with three accomplices, including Sonam, orchestrating the crime from Indore. All suspects are now in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:31 IST
Guide Albert Pde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a breakthrough revelation in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Albert Pde, a local guide from Meghalaya's Mawlakhiyat village, reported seeing Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi accompanied by three men. According to Pde, he recognized one of these men from police photographs. On May 22, Pde offered his services to the couple, which they declined in favor of another guide.

The subsequent day, Pde encountered them again; this time accompanied by three unidentified men. As they ascended 3,000 steps towards Mawlakhiyat, Pde observed the men walking ahead, speaking in Hindi, with Sonam trailing behind. He later identified one suspect from police images, strengthening the ongoing investigation.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem disclosed that the murder plot was spearheaded by Raj Kushwaha, who was identified as the mastermind. "Raj orchestrated this crime, with Sonam's involvement," stated SP Syiem. The three accomplices, including Raj's cousin, were not contract killers but friends executing a plan devised in February in Indore. As part of their strategy, Raja and Sonam visited the Kamakhya Devi Temple, with the other suspects arriving days earlier to eliminate Raja in Guwahati before moving to Shillong.

Arrests have been made, and investigations continue to unravel further details. On Wednesday, the court remanded all five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, to eight days of police custody, advancing the case's development. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

