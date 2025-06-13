Left Menu

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Dynamics: A Tumultuous Week for Emerging Markets

Emerging markets experienced a significant downturn amid geopolitical tensions following Israel's military action against Iran. This led to a global selloff as investors sought safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, fluctuating currencies and political instability in Central Europe added to the economic uncertainty, impacting equities and monetary policies across the region.

13-06-2025
Emerging markets faced a turbulent end to the week, joining a global selloff as Israel's military actions against Iran heightened geopolitical tensions. This prompted investors to flock to safe-haven assets, pushing down MSCI's emerging market equities index by over 0.9%, reflecting broad global market apprehension.

The geopolitical turmoil exerted pressure on oil supplies, elevating crude prices by 5% and further driving investors towards assets like gold and the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, emerging market currencies faced mixed performance, with a 0.2% decline despite an overall weekly upward trend due to a weaker U.S. dollar.

Political and economic instability in Central Europe added to market concerns. The Czech Republic grappled with a political crisis following a no-confidence vote, while Hungary contended with inflation challenges. Equities in the region suffered losses, underscoring the broader impact of regional instability amid global geopolitical stress.

