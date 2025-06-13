Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight-171 Crash Devastates Community
A catastrophic plane crash of Air India Flight-171 in Ahmedabad left 241 dead with only one survivor. Harrowing scenes described by locals reveal the devastation and horror. A formal investigation is underway as officials, including Prime Minister Modi, assess the damage and aid recovery efforts.
A devastating tragedy struck Gujarat's Ahmedabad when Air India Flight-171 crashed shortly after takeoff, leaving 241 passengers dead and a community in mourning. Locals near the crash site recounted the harrowing scenes of destruction and chaos that unfolded.
Residents, including Thakur Ravi whose family members are still missing, described witnessing bodies scattered across the area. Quick response efforts from fire departments and authorities attempted to mitigate the catastrophe's impact.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and a local hospital, assessing the damage as investigations led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau commenced to determine the cause of this catastrophic incident.
