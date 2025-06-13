Tragedy Strikes as Air India Flight Crashes: 241 Dead, Investigation Underway

Harpreet Kaur Hora was among the 241 passengers who perished in the catastrophic Air India crash that occurred yesterday. She was en route to London to reunite with her husband. Harjeet Singh Hora, her father-in-law, recounted receiving the harrowing news via television. The family is preparing for her last rites in Ahmedabad.

In a heartbreaking twist, Harpreet's relative Rajeev Singh Hora revealed she altered her planned travel from June 19 to June 12 to celebrate her husband's birthday on June 16. The family and friends had sent her off with messages of joy, unaware it would be their last interaction, learning of the tragedy through news reports.

As investigations unfold, Gujarat ATS officials have recovered a Digital Video Recorder from the debris, anticipating forensic examination. The ill-fated AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner, destined for London, crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad International Airport, with one miraculous survivor.

Details from Air Traffic Control indicate the aircraft, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar, issued a Mayday shortly after its 1:39 p.m. departure but lost communication swiftly thereafter, crashing outside the airport perimeter amid dense smoke.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has initiated a formal probe into the crash, confirmed Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. Concurrently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surveyed the crash scene and visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet the sole survivor, offering condolences and support amidst this national tragedy.