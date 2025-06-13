Bridging the Generational Gap: Understanding India's Elderly Emotional Needs
A HelpAge India study reveals significant challenges faced by India's elderly, including loneliness, digital exclusion, and diminishing respect, despite frequent family interactions. Conducted across 10 cities, the report highlights the gap between elders' emotional needs and youth perceptions, calling for community support initiatives and empathy-building efforts.
A recent survey conducted by HelpAge India has uncovered the emotional challenges faced by India's elderly. The study, titled 'Understanding Intergenerational Dynamics & Perceptions on Ageing', found that over half of older adults experience negative feelings about ageing, with loneliness being a predominant concern.
Despite frequent family interactions, a disconnect persists between the emotional needs of the elderly and the perceptions held by younger generations. Factors such as digital exclusion and reduced respect contribute to the gap. The study was released ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and emphasizes the need for urgent actions to mend these generational divides.
Recommendations include enhancing empathy through ageing sensitisation curricula, fostering digital literacy through 'digital buddy' programs, and establishing community support centers. These initiatives aim to bridge the gap between generations, ensuring that elders feel valued and supported in a rapidly urbanizing society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
