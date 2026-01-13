High Court Reviews PIL on Misused Funds in Kerala Survey

The High Court has admitted a public interest litigation (PIL) accusing the state government of misusing public funds for the Nava Kerala Citizen Response Program. This survey, coincidentally launched ahead of the Assembly elections, is alleged to be a politically charged campaign masquerading as a legitimate administrative task.

Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M have allowed the state until January 21 to respond to the allegations brought forth by KSU state president Aloshious Xavier. The petition, filed through advocate Tissy Rose K Cheriyan, argues that public funds and government machinery are being improperly employed for partisan political purposes.

The contention is that the survey's recruitment of CPI(M) cadres as volunteers detracts from its legitimacy, transforming it into a political outreach effort. The plea points to existing data collection mechanisms and recent surveys, questioning the necessity of this new initiative. Xavier seeks court intervention to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of funds.

