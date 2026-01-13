Left Menu

Land Survey Sparks Controversy Over Century-Old Settlement

The district administration has started a survey on alleged illegal encroachments over a government pond in Sambhal's Sarai Tareen area. A 25-member team is investigating around 40 houses suspected of being built on the pond. Following the survey, legal notices and eviction orders may be issued.

The district administration on Tuesday launched an extensive survey into alleged illegal encroachments on government pond land in Sambhal's Sarai Tareen area, according to officials.

The probe is focused on the Wajidpur Sarai locality under Sambhal tehsil, where approximately 40 houses are reportedly constructed on pond land. A 25-member revenue team, with police involvement, is overseeing the operation.

Leading the mission, Naib Tehsildar Deepak Jurel stated the pond covers around 3,320 square meters. Further legal measures, including possible eviction, will occur post-survey and notification under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code.

