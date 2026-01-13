Land Survey Sparks Controversy Over Century-Old Settlement

The district administration on Tuesday launched an extensive survey into alleged illegal encroachments on government pond land in Sambhal's Sarai Tareen area, according to officials.

The probe is focused on the Wajidpur Sarai locality under Sambhal tehsil, where approximately 40 houses are reportedly constructed on pond land. A 25-member revenue team, with police involvement, is overseeing the operation.

Leading the mission, Naib Tehsildar Deepak Jurel stated the pond covers around 3,320 square meters. Further legal measures, including possible eviction, will occur post-survey and notification under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code.

