NIA and Central Agencies Probe Tragic Ahmedabad Flight Crash

Aviation and central agencies, including NIA, investigate the fatal crash of Air India flight AI-171, bound for London, after it exploded post-takeoff from Ahmedabad, leaving 241 dead and one miraculous survivor. Initial mechanical failure suspicions are being scrutinized with all possibilities open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:26 IST
NIA and Central Agencies Probe Tragic Ahmedabad Flight Crash
Visuals from the crash site (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a coordinated effort to unravel the tragic events surrounding the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies has joined the ongoing investigation initiated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The crackdown stems from the unfortunate demise of 241 individuals aboard AI-171, an international flight bound for London.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people including passengers and crew, faced calamity on Thursday. A solitary survivor, identified as Vishwaskumar Ramesh, escaped the disaster. The crash, reportedly due to a mechanical failure, took place shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, resulting in a massive explosion.

The wrecked aircraft landed on the premises of BJ Medical College, tragically claiming lives as the college mess hosted over 100 students for lunch. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation and local police are diligently conducting parallel investigations to ascertain the wreck's comprehensive causes while the hypothesis of mechanical failure remains dominant, other potential angles are actively being examined by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

