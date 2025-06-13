Trio Nabbed in New Mustafabad Shooting Incident

In a swift response, Delhi police have captured three individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with a shooting incident that unfolded near a shop in New Mustafabad on Thursday night. The police announced the development on Friday, emphasizing their commitment to swiftly addressing criminal activities.

The incident was reported at PS Dayalpur, where the complainant, Shakir, relayed that an unknown assailant fired two shots at his shop before fleeing. Following standard procedure, a crime team was dispatched to examine the scene and gather evidence. Authorities promptly filed a case under Section 324(6) BNS and the 27 Arms Act.

With Inspector Paramveer Dahiya, SHO Dayalpur, at the helm, a specialized team reviewed surveillance footage and enlisted various sources to trace the suspects. Within hours, Anas, Jeeshan, and a juvenile were arrested. Two illegal firearms and matching cartridges were confiscated. The investigation disclosed a past feud linked to a social media post involving the complainant's brother, suggesting a motive in the attack.