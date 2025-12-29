Left Menu

Advanced Forensic Institute Set to Transform Crime Investigations in Jammu & Kashmir

A new state-of-the-art forensic institute is being established in Jammu & Kashmir, supported by AIIMS and approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This facility will enhance evidence collection and diagnosis, aiding law enforcement and health sectors while addressing challenges posed by regional security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:34 IST
Advanced Forensic Institute Set to Transform Crime Investigations in Jammu & Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu & Kashmir is gearing up for a significant boost in its crime investigation capabilities with the establishment of a state-of-the-art forensic institute. Proposed by AIIMS and sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs, this facility is expected to consolidate evidence collection and improve investigation outcomes.

Executive Director of AIIMS Jammu, Prof Shakti Kumar Gupta, confirmed the project's approval, highlighting its location in the Samba district. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also be a key player in this initiative, linking various forensic efforts under one roof in a region fraught with security challenges.

Given its proximity to international and state borders, Jammu & Kashmir faces unique criminal threats. The new institute, as noted by Dr Dinesh Rao, head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, will be pivotal in equipping local law enforcement with advanced resources and expertise to effectively combat crimes, especially those with cross-border elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Pledges $2 Billion to Boost U.N. Humanitarian Aid

U.S. Pledges $2 Billion to Boost U.N. Humanitarian Aid

 Global
2
Political Shake-Up: Rakhi Jadhav Joins BJP, Jolting NCP (SP)

Political Shake-Up: Rakhi Jadhav Joins BJP, Jolting NCP (SP)

 India
3
Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

 India
4
Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025