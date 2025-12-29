Advanced Forensic Institute Set to Transform Crime Investigations in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir is gearing up for a significant boost in its crime investigation capabilities with the establishment of a state-of-the-art forensic institute. Proposed by AIIMS and sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs, this facility is expected to consolidate evidence collection and improve investigation outcomes.

Executive Director of AIIMS Jammu, Prof Shakti Kumar Gupta, confirmed the project's approval, highlighting its location in the Samba district. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also be a key player in this initiative, linking various forensic efforts under one roof in a region fraught with security challenges.

Given its proximity to international and state borders, Jammu & Kashmir faces unique criminal threats. The new institute, as noted by Dr Dinesh Rao, head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, will be pivotal in equipping local law enforcement with advanced resources and expertise to effectively combat crimes, especially those with cross-border elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)