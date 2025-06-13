Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Claims 241 Lives, Investigation Underway

The aftermath of the Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 241 lives, sees Tripura CM expressing deep sorrow. The AAIB has recovered the black box, crucial for determining the crash cause. One passenger survived the disaster, which included individuals from various nationalities.

Visuals from the crash site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the loss of 241 lives, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed profound sorrow, describing it as the 'saddest day for all of us.' The incident, involving a Boeing Dreamliner, occurred in a populated area, leading to additional casualties on the ground.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has retrieved the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), known as the black box, from a building's rooftop at the crash site. This crucial piece of information will help determine the cause of the disaster, which claimed the lives of 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Of the 242 people on board, only one individual survived. The plane, piloted by experienced captains, crashed shortly after departing Ahmedabad, spreading panic and sorrow among the international community as the passengers included Indians, British nationals, and others.

