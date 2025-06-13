Left Menu

Yoga Connect 2025: Global Summit to Unite Yoga Enthusiasts Worldwide

The Ministry of Ayush is set to host 'Yoga Connect', a hybrid global summit, on June 14, 2025, in New Delhi. Bringing together yoga experts, policymakers, and health professionals, the event will highlight the significance of India's yoga movement, featuring thematic sessions and the release of the 'Yoga Prabhava' report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:17 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ @Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Ayush will host the 'Yoga Connect' global summit on June 14, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, setting the stage for the 11th International Day of Yoga. The event aims to unite leading yoga gurus, policymakers, health experts, business leaders, and global influencers from India and abroad.

Coordinated by the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), 'Yoga Connect' will be a hybrid event, welcoming over 1,000 in-person attendees and numerous virtual participants. Experts from the United States, United Kingdom, Bahrain, and South Korea will gather to emphasize the international impact of India's yoga initiatives.

A major feature will be the unveiling of the 'Yoga Prabhava' report, a study analyzing the last decade's impact of the International Day of Yoga. This report will be instrumental for academics and health professionals, offering insights into the reach and effectiveness of these initiatives across India. The summit will also feature the unveiling of key knowledge products related to yoga's cultural and scientific dimensions.

The summit's agenda includes sessions on yoga's role in preventing non-communicable diseases, technological innovations in yoga, and women's health. Notable figures like Swami Baba Ramdevji and Sri Bharath Bhushanji will contribute to discussions, enhancing the summit's comprehensive perspective on yoga.

Through 'Yoga Connect,' India continues to spread the message of yoga as a symbol of unity and health, marking a decade since Yoga was recognized globally after the UN declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. India's efforts have been acknowledged by UNESCO, further establishing yoga as a significant cultural gift to the world. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

