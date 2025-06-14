Global Markets React as Middle East Tensions Escalate
Wall Street suffered losses due to heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones all declined as Iran launched missiles in response to Israeli strikes. Oil prices surged, impacting airline stocks negatively, while defense stocks climbed. Investor confidence was shaken amidst geopolitical uncertainty.
Wall Street extended its losses on Friday following reports of missile launches by Iran targeting Israel. This escalation comes in response to Israeli actions aimed at disabling Iran's nuclear capabilities, signaling a growing conflict in the Middle East that has undercut investor confidence worldwide.
Amid these developments, the S&P 500 fell by 1.30%, closing at 5,966.76 points. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones also saw declines of 1.44% and 2.02% respectively. The threat of a potential disruption to the critical oil supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz caused oil prices to surge by nearly 7%, benefiting U.S. energy stocks.
Airline companies saw significant losses on fears of rising fuel prices, while defense stocks performed well amidst the conflict. Financial markets are bracing for further developments, with implications for trade agreements and Federal Reserve interest rate policies looming large.
ALSO READ
India's Strategic Shift: Oil Prices, Domestic Reforms, and a Greener Future
India's Strategic Moves to Control Oil Prices Amid Global Fluctuations
ONGC's downstream gains to cushion impact of lower oil prices: S&P Global Ratings
Wall Street drifts higher as oil prices jump and US manufacturing slumps
Relief for households as edible oil prices set to dip after import duty cut