No New Damage at Iran's Nuclear Sites Post-Israeli Strikes

Rafael Grossi, chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, reported on Iran's nuclear facilities after Israeli military actions. He confirmed the absence of additional damage at the Natanz or Fordow enrichment sites. The above-ground section of Natanz was previously destroyed.

Grossi highlighted that the power supply disruption in the underground Natanz facility may have affected uranium-enriching centrifuges. Four buildings at Isfahan, including a uranium conversion plant, were damaged.

Grossi assured the International Atomic Energy Agency's ongoing presence in Iran, with safeguards inspections to continue post-safety evaluations, adhering to Iran's non-proliferation commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)