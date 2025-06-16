Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Batla House Demolition Pleas

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on petitions challenging the demolition of alleged illegal properties in Batla House, Okhla. Petitioners argue no clear demarcation exists for properties in question. Hearing involved conflicting arguments between residents' counsel and the Delhi Development Authority.

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on multiple pleas challenging the proposed demolition of properties deemed illegal in the Batla House area of Okhla, South East Delhi. Justice Tejas Karia postponed the decision after considering arguments from both the petitioners' counsel and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The petitions, filed by residents Heena Parveen, Jinat Kausar, Rukhsana Begam, and Nihal Fatima, were advocated by Sonica Ghosh, Anurag Saksena, and Gurmukh Dass Kohli. They argued that the DDA issued a generic demolition notice without proper demarcation of the properties under Khasra Number 279, insisting not all properties were illegal.

Petitioners, who claim long-term residence since the 1980s-82, argued that there was an order to demolish properties on specific plots, while others in the area remained unaffected. The DDA countered, stating the residents lacked valid title documents, with some executed during lawsuit proceedings. The court had previously provided interim protection for some residents against the DDA's notices.

